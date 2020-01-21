Abductee escapes from kidnappers in Delta

A man who was kidnapped Monday night by a gang of hoodlums at Ughelli, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, has escaped from his abductors.

The victim, John Akpoyarebor, was abducted at his Oviri-Ogor road residence by a gang of arm welding hoodlums.

He was said to have been whisked away by the three-man kidnap gang in his Toyota Hilux van.

Confirming his rescue, an operative of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, VGN who participated in the operation with the police, said the victim was rescued after his escape at Agbarha-Otor community in same Ughelli North council area.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “The victim was able to escape from his abductors on Tuesday and contacted security operatives in the area who went and rescued him.

“From the information made available to us, the hoodlums have their den somewhere in Agbarha-Otor and we are doing everything towards ensuring that the hoodlums are arrested.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.