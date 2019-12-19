YMS celebrates Aina as member of the order of the British Empire

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

The emotion at Yewande Memorial School, James Robertson Surulere, was high as the management of the institution converged to honour one of her old students Olasubomi Iginla Aina who was recently conferred with the prestigious member of the order of the British Empire (MBE) by the Queen of England.

The former student of the school Aina who was born in January 17, 1978 passed out from Yewande Memorial School in 1991, before proceeding to the Anglican Girls Grammar school for her secondary education.

She later gained admission to the Obafemi Awolowo University where she bagged her first degree and founded the Organization for Youths and Women Affairs, OYWA, later metamorphosed to become light up foundation.

She was the student union government president of the Obafemi Awolowo University a position that led her becoming the youngest focal person for the National Women’s peace group which was inaugurated by former Nigeria president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Aina was once celebrated as a “Good Samaritan “on the BBC when she was caught on camera shopping for elderly people in her local area (new Addington) in 2010.

The human right crusader now being celebrated all over the world, created the Bay of Hope, BOH, which is now a rallying point for activities raising awareness of the United Nations, UN, Rights of the child.

On January 8, 2018 she started a nursery and primary school which is now running where the less privilege ones now have access to education for free; it is situated at Ikhare Island settlement in Lagos State.

She is using the light up foundation platform even the project is solely funded by her.

In a separate interview with journalists at the event, Aina said her foundation have empowered no fewer than 800 children who were released from prison had also be empowered by the foundation in different skills at Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital and over 100 of such children had also be trained in different skill in Kwara State.

According to her the goal of the foundation is to work in at least three major prison in Nigeria to rescue children whose age ranges between 12 to18 years and empower them as well as reunite them to their families.

She explained that all her exploit there is nothing she can do that will not be linked to charity” I exhibited leadership when I was in secondary school this made me to become the Head girl”, she recalled.

Also speaking one of the Director of Yewande Memorial School Mrs Iyabo Smith described Aina as a wonderful lady and an alumnus of the school who have done very well in her endeavor, received a big honour from the British monarch and Prime Minister of Britain.

