World Soil Day: LASG warns against illegal sand mining

Lagos State Government has warned those involved in illegal sand mining to desist from the act and protect the soil as a vital resource.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello gave the warning in a statement on Thursday, as the state joined the rest of the world to observe the World Soil Day.

Bello also urged residents to desist from indiscriminate tree cutting.

He said that the government was committed to preventing further soil erosion in the state through the identification and recovering of all erosion-prone areas and conserving them for better productive use.

According to him, the theme for the 2019 World Soil Day is to raise awareness on the importance of sustaining healthy ecosystems and human well-being.

He said it was to do so by encouraging all sectors around the world to engage proactively in improving soil health.

Bello said that the theme: ”Stop Soil Erosion, Save Our Future”, was apt at this time, as efforts must be made toward raising the profile of healthy soil and curbing erosion to encourage agricultural development.

He said that with continuous erosion, the fertility of soil would continue to be adversely affected at an alarming rate, threatening global food supplies and safety.

”As a government, we are committed to preserving the soil, its biodiversity, conservation, and management through efficient ecosystem functions for improved crop production and land activities.

”We must continue to communicate information and undertake activities that may reduce soil erosion, as soil represents one of the most important reservoirs of biodiversity and it reflects ecosystem metabolism,” he said.

According to him, soil erosion is very prominent in some parts of the state and it is a potential hazard to means of livelihood, property, and life of the citizenry during the raining season.

”It is usually caused by rain run-offs, which in most erosion-prone areas is exacerbated by constrains and blockage of waterways and drainages,” the commissioner said.

