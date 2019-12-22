Why I resigned as Gov Matawalle’s Adviser ― Marafa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

Honourable Sambo Garba Marafa has given an insight into why he resigned as the Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state, saying there was no rift between them at all.

In a statement to Journalists yesterday in Abuja, Sambo who is Senator Kabir Garba Marafa’s younger brother said that he resigned to enable him to concentrate in his private businesses and most importantly to pave way for other persons from their teeming supporters to be considered for appointments.

Sambo, a member and principal officer in the Zamfara State House of Assembly between 1999 and 2003, said that the cordial relationship between his senior brother and the governor spanning decades is intact and flourishing for the benefit of the state.

He said, “Governor Bello has been a senior brother to me because he is a very close friend of my elder brother. The struggle we made that saw us to Supreme Court was not done to put PDP in Government, it was done to defend our collective rights and that of our people.

“My gratitude, therefore, goes to Allah (SWT) then to Governor Bello for finding me suitable to be appointed as his Special Adviser out of over four million people in Zamfara state.

On why he resigned, Hon Sambo said; “Looking back at the journey from our party congresses to rancorous party primaries and the long journey through the state high court, appeal court and finally the Supreme court and the massive support my brother got from the length and breadth of our state and even beyond, I reasoned, it would amount to extreme selfishness to put myself first before so many prominent members of my brothers political camp, especially those that were either prisoned, sacked, or wickedly sidelined/redeployed. All because of the struggle to emancipate our state.

” I resigned to make room for some of them to be considered.”

Sambo who noted that before he tendered his letter of resignation, he had intimated his brother, Sen Marafa who supported and advised him to inform the state Governor, said, “When I informed the governor, he reasoned with me and he thus happily accepted my resignation, wished me well in my business and promised to look for a suitable replacement from one of our deserving members.

” Like my brother, I will always pray and work for the success of Matawalle’s administration because of his success, is ours. I’m ready to make any sacrifice for our beloved state.”

Recalling the security challenges faced in the state during the immediate past administration, he said it behoves all in the state to rally round the present administration of Governor Matawalle especially in the area of providing the much-needed peace in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: