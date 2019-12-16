Why 2 lawmakers from Zamfara, Oyo visited Owerri 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Lawmakers from Zamfara and Oyo states Mr Shafiu Damage Wanke and Babalola Olasunkanmi Samson respectively had visited Imo state to encourage youths to take part in governance.

The lawmakers were welcomed by the Senior Special Assistant, SSA, on Information and Advocacy, Adora Onyechere in Owerri.

Part of the reason Vanguard was told yesterday for their visit was to unite youths in the country in the name of politics. They also commended the governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, for involving the youths in his government.

As simply captured by Onyechere, “There is a need for youths to have a formidable structure for consistent advocacy towards ensuring that more youths participate in active politics so as to join hands in rebuilding the society, which will bring about good governance at all levels.

“The rebuild administration ably led by His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha is passionate about the youths and has to give them an enabling environment to flourish in all sectors, including appointing them into various political offices, the governor wants youths to serve as models in the society.”

Shedding more light on the meeting, the leader of the Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement for Africa, YIAGA, Efemena Ozugha, a platform used for the visit, said: “The Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement, Africa, YIAGA, has commended Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, for the inclusion of youths in the rebuild administration, which in return has brought rapid development in all sectors of the state.

“While commending the governor we will like to let you know that we are focused on youth engagement, promotion of democratic governance, human rights, and anti-corruption.

“The need for youths in Nigeria to participate more in active politics can only be achievable when youths showcase their vision and potentials towards ensuring that the people benefit from true dividends of democracy, and YIAGA Africa is a platform established for promising leaders to achieve their goals in the society.

“We are gladdened that the rebuild Imo government is appointing youths in various political offices, and also Imolites for electing a good number of youths in occupying the State House of Assembly.”

A lawmaker from the Imo state House of Assembly, representing Owerri North state constituency, Philip Ejiogu, was part of the meeting among other government officials.

