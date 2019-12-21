When Go Slo was launched

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Fan Milk, a subsidiary of Danone has launched Go Slo, a premium ice-cream range in Nigeria. Go Slo was unveiled at a tasting event held in Lagos Saturday 10th December 2019 and guests including food bloggers, celebrities and media were treated to a first taste of Go Slo’s variants.

“Go Slo is a premium ice cream brand made with Nigerians in mind and expertly crafted to provide are laxing, and indulgent experience that adapts to customers’ daily needs and lifestyles”says Kola Adeniyi, the Marketing Manager.

Speaking on the product name, Adeniyi added that “Go Slo” is also a constant reminder to Nigerians to take a break from the fast-paced, hustle and bustle living, which in the long term could affect health; and find time to savour the good things life has to offer.“We believe that life should be taken at a slow and steady pace, and with this we are urging Nigerians to find that balance”.

Go Slo features four decadent variants- Peanut Butter, Cookies & Cream, Salted Caramel, and Chocolate Almond.

According to Adeniyi, this product range is made in Nigeria for Nigerians to excite varied taste buds.

Multimedia personality, Toke Makinwa, actor & fashion consultant Denola Grey, Timini Egbuson, Latasha Ngwube, Deyemi Okanlawon,amongst other guests were present at the launch/luxury private tasting event.

The company stated that Go Slo ice cream is now available in major supermarkets nationwide in 460ml and 320ml tubs with a recommended retail price of 1,550 Naira and 1,150 Naira respectively.

Vanguard

