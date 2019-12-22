UniAbuja expels 100 students, rusticates 11 others for examination malpractices

Kindly Share This Story:

…3 postgraduate students among those rusticated



By Joseph Erunke

No fewer than 100 students of the University of Abuja have been expelled by the university’s Senate for their involvement in examination misconduct.

Those expelled, according to a statement, Sunday, by Dr. Habib Yakoob, Head, Information and University Relations, of the institution, “comprise 72 undergraduate and 28 postgraduate students.”

The development followed the consideration of the report and recommendations of the Central Examination Misconduct Committee, of the university’s Senate at its 174th Regular Meeting held on Wednesday, 6th November 2019.

The statement said,” Five undergraduate students were rusticated for one academic session, three were rusticated for one semester, while three others had no case.”

Also, according to the statement, “Three postgraduate students were also rusticated for one academic session.”

The statement read: “Senate at its 174th Regular Meeting held on Wednesday, 6th November 2019, had considered the report and recommendations of the Central Examination Misconduct Committee, and after due diligence, approved the expulsion/rustication of the students.

“Among the undergraduate students expelled, 27 were in 400 Level; 19 in 300 Level, 16 in 200 Level, Two students in 100 Level, 5 others in their 5th, 6th, and 7th Session.

“The breakdown also shows that 47 of the expelled students were from Faculty of Science, 23 from Faculty of Management Sciences, 20 from Faculty of Social Sciences, while 10 others cut across various Faculties.

“The affected students have since been directed to handover any university property in their possession, including identity card, to their heads of department and unit.

” They were also advised to vacate the campus immediately.

“The University of Abuja wishes to reiterate that it is determined to ensure academic discipline among its staff and students and that those who violate the rules and regulations of the institution would be appropriately disciplined.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

