The premier league match between Tottenham (host) and Chelsea ended 0-2 in favour of Chelsea side led by Frank Lampard a former player under new Tottenham’s coach Jose Mourinho.

A first-half brace from Willian was enough to give the Blues all three points, whilst Tottenham had to play the final 20 minutes with 10 men after Son Heung-min picked up his third red card of 2019.

More details later…

