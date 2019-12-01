Tosin Obembe in joyful mood

By Juliet Ebirim
Tobems Media celebrated her 9th-anniversary last week Sunday with clients, friends, and well-wishers. The multimedia and event production company is one of the fast-rising production outfits established to provide quality videography services for documentaries, businesses, and artists.
Speaking on the anniversary, Mr Tosin Obembe, the CEO and Creative Director thanked his clients and technical partners for the support so far “Tobems Media was born out of a desire to create an innovative edge and make an impact in the multimedia space. What started in my living room as a simple videography venture has blossomed into a full-blown multimedia production and digital marketing agency. ”
In attendance at this event were players in the event and entertainment industry including Akin Abiola-Peller representing Chairman, Aquila Group of companies and Honourable Member of the Federal House of Rep – Shina Peller, CEO of BroadwayAfrica TV and movie producer, Samuel Olatunji (Big Sam), actress Valerie Dish, Kenneth Igbomor of CNBC Africa and other client representatives.