The return of reloaded Queen Moremi Ajasoro

By Prisca Sam-Duru

After a very successful theatrical performance of ‘Queen Moremi the Musical’ last year in Lagos, the House of Oduduwa Foundation, HOOF, in collaboration with the Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos, returned this year with a reloaded version of the thrilling dramatisation of the life and times of the Yoruba heroine, Queen Moremi Ajasoro.

Now in its third season, the epic musical will be live on stage from December 24 through January 1st and 2nd 2020, with the exception of Christmas Day and 31st December, with two shows each day (3pm and 7pm).

The musical, which is a reloaded version of the previous performances, will be staged at Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. And it will this time around, be performed with more detailed historic and cultural perspectives that will blow the minds of viewers.

History has it that Queen Moremi Ajasoro was a courageous, selfless beautiful woman from Ile-Ife. Following incessant raids by a neighbouring tribe and with Ife under siege, she took the heroic step of offering herself to be captured by the raiders. Confident of her wit and beauty, she made a supreme sacrifice of offering herself to be captured by the raiders after which their king married her. Her position as the king’s wife afforded her the golden opportunity of discovering the weakness of the enemies which she fully utilised to defeat the enemies and liberate her people.

Created and produced by the Global Ambassador for Queen Moremi Ajasoro initiative, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi for HOOF, the play is directed by Joshua Alabi, Benneth Ogbewei is the music Director while the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Onitan Ogunwusi and Mrs Olufunso Amosun are the Executive Producers.

Addressing the press, Joshua Alabi stated that he has always been fascinated by culture adding that the Queen Moremi project is unique to him because of his interest in Yoruba culture.

Promising to ensure that the project travels across the globe, Khomeini Bakhari from Dubai, said that coming to Nigeria has made him to understand her culture and history especially that of the Yoruba. The play he noted, “empowers women and the girl child, which is unique.”

Its star-studded cast which include Femi Branch, Toyin Oshinaike, and a host of other vibrant artistes, will be performing live to its viewing audience at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Kofo Abayomi, Victoria Island.

The Producer Ronke Ademiluyi stated that “It is no doubt that the traditional ruler and Royal father of Yoruba Kingdom, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Adewusi is a culture enthusiast and his impact on the musical over time has continued to make the event flourish which in turn, has reflected in a positive impact on the society.

The intention to immortalise her legendary feat and audacity inspired Queen Moremi the Musical: Reloaded and the story resonates with the feminist charge to take lead in a male-dominated society.”

She further explained that “The show, which is labelled a celebration of culture and history, supports our campaign against, modern slavery and trafficking of young women.

The legendary queen fought against enslavement of her people, especially women and children, so that’s why it’s really important to use this story of Moremi to reach out to young women and empower them.

The re-enactment of the life and times of Queen Moremi, illustrates the pivotal role of women in societal development and to enable the younger generation, especially women, to recognise and aspire for leadership roles in society, which stood out the Queen in the history and liberation of Ile Ife town.”

