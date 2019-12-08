Ten great quotes from late Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke 

Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke is principally known for his Great Gospel Crusades throughout the Continent of Africa.

The son of a pastor, Reinhard gave his life to the Lord at age nine and heard the call to the African mission field before he was even a teenager.

After attending Bible College in Wales, and his ordination in Germany he pastored a church and then went on to start missionary work in Africa.

It was there, in the small mountain kingdom of Lesotho, that God placed upon his heart the vision of ‘the continent of Africa, being washed in the precious Blood of Jesus’ — an entire continent, from Cape Town to Cairo and from Dakar to Djibouti that needed to be reached and to hear the proclamation of the sign-following Gospel.

Reinhard Bonnke, however, died on Saturday at age 79.

Bonnke while preaching and in his books shared great quotes that changed lives.

Here are some of the quotes from Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke.

“It is said that resentment is like drinking poison and waiting for your enemy to die. There is no room for such a waste of energy in the service of God.” ― Reinhard Bonnke, Living a Life of Fire.

“When you pull up roots in order to fulfil a divine destiny, there is not a sense of pain or loss. Rather, there is a great expectation for things to come.” ― Reinhard Bonnke, Living a Life of Fire

“You have faith stories, too. No matter how small, remember them, recite them, count them, and celebrate them. They build your faith for what is coming next in your life.” ― Reinhard Bonnke, Living a Life of Fire

“Divine healings were signs and wonders to confirm the preaching of the gospel. He took the sick man by the hand and commanded that” ― Reinhard Bonnke, Living a Life of Fire

“Faith…needs to be matched with action. Belief is not just brain cells in motion. It demands a response. Do we do what we believe? If we believe in seed, we plant it.” ― Reinhard Bonnke, Faith: The Link with God’s Power

“We do not first acquire the faith that we bring to Scripture. Scripture encourages faith. “Faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Romans 10:17).” ― Reinhard Bonnke, Faith: The Link with God’s Power

“We are not helping people to get God right, but to get right with God. The Holy Spirit alone opens hearts and minds.” ― Reinhard Bonnke, Even Greater: 12 Real-Life Stories That Inspire You to Do Great Things for God

“The ties that bind a family together must surely mean more in the Spirit than we can know in the flesh.” ― Reinhard Bonnke, Even Greater: 12 Real-Life Stories That Inspire You to Do Great Things for God

“You may feel lost in a sea of people but remember — He knows you by name. He knows your story. He knows your pain. And He loves you the same.”

“Miracles begin within us and then affect our surroundings.”

Vanguard Nigeria News