Talk with your feet: Ndi Ogbe challenge independence layout

On 10:13 am
There is an extraordinary rivalry brewing in Enugu! The ‘Ndi Ogbe’ and ‘Independent Layout’ communities have challenged one another to a battle of wills at Guinness Night Football on Saturday 21st December 2019.

With less than ten days to go, the question on everyone’s lip is, who will reign supreme under the lights?

Media Personality and Sports commentator, Kiibati Bankole, has taken the mantle to settle this rivalry with the most unconventional 5-a-side match yet!

Searching far and wide within these communities, she has handpicked five extraordinary players.

Ndi Ogbe vs Independence Layout is a rivalry that spans decades. These communities represent the soul of Coal city and at Guinness Night Football they will show why they are Made of More.

To be part of the Enugu kick-off,  register now; for the Lagos kick-off, register now. Alternatively, look out for promotional bottles of Guinness stout, check under the crown and dial *1759*CODE#

Youtube Link:  https://youtu.be/GichvaOCu-A

