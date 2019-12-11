Sudan resumes peace talks with opposition in Juba

Sudan’s Transitional Government on Wednesday resumed peace talks in Juba, South Sudan capital, with various armed opposition groups that fought against the regime of former President Omar al-Bashir.

The Deputy Head, Sudan Transitional Council, Mohamed Hamdan-Daqlu, said they aimed to reach a comprehensive peace agreement with the opposition groups under the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), led by El-Hadi Idris, leader of Sudan Liberation Army.

“We will focus on the talks seriously to reach a comprehensive peace agreement with the opposition.

“We will work together to allow people displaced and refugees to return to their homes,” he said.

The first round of direct peace talks being mediated by South Sudan President Salva Kiir commenced on Oct. 14.

However, later allegations of a military attack on a Sudanese rebel group led to the suspension of negotiations.

The Head of South Sudan Mediation Team, Tut-Kew Gatluak, expressed optimism that the parties would finally ink a peace deal ending decades of conflict in the marginalized regions of Darfur, Blue Nile, and South Kordofan.

“We hope to achieve peace in the shortest time possible. What is important is freedom and security in Sudan,” Gatluak said.

Idris said they were more than ready to participate in the ongoing talks with the government with open hearts, and hoped that they arrive toward peaceful settlement of their grievances.

“We need to swiftly reach a durable and comprehensive peace.

“We will cooperate with the government and partners to end the conflicts in Blue Nile, Nuba Mountain, and Darfur.

“Reaching peace with the government will allow unhindered humanitarian access to areas cut off by conflict,“ he said.

Idris, however, urged the Sudanese Government to demonstrate political will by enforcing the ceasefire reached earlier with the opposition.

However, the duo signed the political roadmap and cessation of hostilities agreement in October that allowed humanitarian access and also outlines the political issues to be discussed at the ongoing talks.

