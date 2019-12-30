StarTimes bags FA cup broadcast rights

Kindly Share This Story:

StarTimes has acquired broadcast rights for the Emirates FA cup in Sub-Saharan Africa from January 4 th 2020, the company revealed at the weekend.

According to StarTimes, the broadcast will run across all platforms including pay television and StarTimes ON mobile app, to enable subscribers enjoy access on the go.

The FA cup broadcast will begin on January 4th 2020, with ManU vs Wolves being the main game to look out for. Other top teams in the Emirates FA Cup are Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and more.

According to the Pulic Relations Manager, Kunmi Balogun, “We are delighted to have upscaled our football content with the addition of the FA Cup. Over the years, we have worked on improving what we did in the previous year and this is evident in the quality of content we have.

He added that the company was sure it would delight subscribers to enjoy the Emirate FA Cup and other quality football from other leagues including the Bundesliga from the comfort of their homes.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: