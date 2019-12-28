Breaking News
Somali’s car blast death toll hits 73

The scene of the car bombing in the Somali capital on Saturday

The death toll in Saturday’s car explosion in the Somali capital Mogadishu has reached 73, the head of the Medina hospital, Mohamed Yusuf, said.

He said some 54 injured victims were brought to the hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses spoke of a scene of devastation after a truck at a checkpoint exploded in a busy area of the city.

Although there has been no claim of responsibility so far, Al-Shabab extremists in Somalia remain “a potent threat” to regional peace.

United Nations experts said that Al-Shabab militants are now manufacturing home-made explosives, expanding their revenue sources and infiltrating government institutions.

After three decades of civil war, extremist attacks and famine, Somalia established a functioning transitional government in 2012 and has since been working to rebuild stability.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the country must still tackle violent extremism, terrorism, armed conflict, political instability, and corruption. (NAN

 

