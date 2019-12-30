Breaking News
Sokoto lawmaker slumps, dies during plenary

A member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Isa Harisu, is dead.

He was 55 and survived by his mother, four wives, and 22 children.

Harisu, who represented the Kebbe Constituency in the Assembly, collapsed during Monday’s plenary and was rushed to the Usman Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital where he was confirmed dead by doctors.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Abubakar Magaji, who confirmed the lawmaker’s death, said he died on his way to the hospital.

Harisu will be buried later on Monday in accordance with Muslim rites.

The Assembly has suspended its plenary till Tuesday in honour of the deceased.

 

