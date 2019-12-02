Quality Representation: Gbajabiamila calls for support for lawmakers

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday, called on Nigerians to give needed support to their elected lawmakers towards achieving better representation.

Gbajabiamila spoke in Sagamu, Ogun State at the inauguration of constituency office of the lawmaker representing Remo Federal Constituency, Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga.

Apart from the constituency office, Onanuga, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, also donated multi-million Naira empowerment items to her constituents.

Items donated by the lawmaker include tricycles, deep freezers, sterilizers, generating sets, grinding machines, gas cookers, wall clocks, hair dryers, mattresses and standing fans.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, represented by his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; wife of the governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, former House of Assembly Speaker, Chief Muyiwa Oladipo, and chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council, Musiliu Akinsanya, were among the dignitaries at the event held at the Akarigbo palace ground.

In his brief remarks while handing over the empowerment items to some beneficiaries, Gbajabiamila enjoined APC members in the federal constituency to increase their support for Onanuga in order to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

The Speaker, who congratulated the beneficiaries, assured that the APC-led administration remains committed to improving the lot of Nigerians.

He asked the constituents to cooperate with Onanuga, popularly known as Ijaya, and even re-elect her at the appropriate time in order to bring more developmental projects to the area.

“Ijaya (Onanuga) has spent just six months at the federal House of Representatives and she is doing very well. I am sure she will do more if you (constituents) support her and vote for her so that she can stay for a much longer period at the House, just like myself,” Gbajabiamila added.

In his address, Governor Abiodun commended the federal lawmaker for bringing smiles to the faces of her constituents.

He described Onanuga as a worthy representative and enjoined other lawmakers to emulate her.

The governor promised to support the lawmaker and ensure good representation for people of the state at all levels of government.

Earlier, Gbajabiamila, the Deputy Governor, Mrs Abiodun and Hon. Onanuga had paid homage to the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, at his palace in Sagamu.