After mass protest force the long-term president, President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign in April this year, Algerians exercise constitutional rights by going all out to vote in a new president.
Algerians go to the polls on Thursday to elect a new president, her third attempt this year to hold a voting session.
Turnout is expected to be low, as the country’s protest movement is boycotting the vote, rejecting it as a farce.
All five candidates are former senior officials linked to the ousted president.
The protest movement, sparked by Mr Abdelaziz’s earlier announcement that he would stand for a fifth term, is demanding a transitional period before new elections are held, gathered from BBC.