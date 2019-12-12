Presidential election: Algerians exercise constitutional right



After mass protest force the long-term president, President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign in April this year, Algerians exercise constitutional rights by going all out to vote in a new president.

Algerians go to the polls on Thursday to elect a new president, her third attempt this year to hold a voting session.

Turnout is expected to be low, as the country’s protest movement is boycotting the vote, rejecting it as a farce.

All five candidates are former senior officials linked to the ousted president.

The protest movement, sparked by Mr Abdelaziz’s earlier announcement that he would stand for a fifth term, is demanding a transitional period before new elections are held, gathered from BBC.

vanguard