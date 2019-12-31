PPPRA to develop code of conduct for gas dealers, operators

Kindly Share This Story:

By Michael Eboh

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, said it is in the process of drawing up a code of conduct for operators in the Nigerian gas market, as parts of efforts towards deepening the consumption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, in the country.

In a presentation to journalists in Abuja, General Manager, Gas and Renewable Energy Department of the PPPRA, Mr. Olasupo Agbaje, further stated that the Federal Government plans to increase domestic production of LPG cylinders by 60 per cent next year and 100 per cent by 2022.

Agbaje explained that the development of the code of conduct was

in collaboration with stakeholders in the gas sector.

He listed the stakeholders as the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, MPR; Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR; Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON; Weight and Measures and all operators in Government and the private sector.

Agbaje said, “The PPPRA is involved in the collation and development of an appropriate and comprehensive code of conduct for operators in the gas market along the value chain, in collaboration with MPR, DPR, SON, Weight and Measures and all operators in Government and the private sector. Stakeholders’ engagements will be intensified to achieve this objective.”

He further stated as part of the National Gas Policy, NGP, the PPPRA, on behalf of the Federal Government initiated the Nigeria LPG Expansion and Penetration Programme through liaison between the office of the Vice President and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources for the Nigerian LPG Market.

He added that as parts of the target of the programme, the Federal Government was working towards the injection of 20 million LPG cylinders into the domestic market, and was also targeting 60 per cent domestic production of cylinders in 2020 and 100 per cent by 2022.

“The government was also targeting increasing domestic consumption of LPG to five million metric tonnes by 2022 and the removal of Value Added Tax, VAT, on domestic production of cylinders and LPG itself,” he added.

