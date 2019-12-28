Pastor Mathew and Yemisi Ashimolowo set to fete 21,000 widows

Kindly Share This Story:

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The Senior Pastor, Kingsway International Christian Center, KICC, Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo, and wife, Yemisi, are set to celebrate 21,000 widows at their annual widows’ event holding January 4th, 2020, in Odeomu, Osun State, for the 14th time.

The event, a personal cooperate social responsibility project of the couple aimed at ministering to the poor, is a gathering of widows from about ten towns, including Odeomu, Ile-Ife, Modakeke, Oshogbo, Ikire, Ikoyi, and Apomu.

Although the event had always witnessed a large turnout of widows from inception, this edition, Weekend Woman gathered, targets a greater crowd in commemoration of the 60th birthday anniversary of Mrs Ashimolowo.

According to the couple, the event which will be graced by the governor of Osun State, traditional rulers, religious leaders, captains of industries and members of KICC who serve voluntarily annually, will feature the distribution of cloths, money and food to the widows.

“We hope to touch more people through crusades and medical missions. These are personal projects and not in any way a KICC project. It is our own way of touching lives as a couple,” said Pastor and Mrs Ashimolowo.

Vanguard

