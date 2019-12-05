Okada riders on rampage at Oshodi, attack taskforce officials

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A paramilitary officer, Mr. Innocent Okoro, official of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit, sustained severe injury when the taskforce team was allegedly attacked by 14 commercial motorcyclists, popularly called “Okoda”riders at under bridge, Oshodi area of the state, on Thursday, December 3, 2019.

Chairman of the agency, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who confirmed he received a distressed call that about 14 illegal commercial motorcyclists attacked the enforcement team of the agency and wounded an officer, Okoro, with operational vehicles damaged.

Egbeyemi disclosed further that immediately after they attacked officials of the agency, investigation revealed that those14 assailants ran into a compound at Igbehinadun Street around Oshodi and locked themselves up.

According to him “The enforcement team with the support of other officials coming from enforcement operations at Lagos Island chased them to the compound and discovered a large number of motorcyclists and miscreants smoking Indian hemp within a residential house”

He confirmed that while some of them escaped through the fence, the enforcement team arrested 46 of them including those who carried out the attack with 231 commercial motorcycles impounded on restricted routes around Oshodi.

“Out of these 46 arrested suspects, 18 were released after a thorough screening and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Hakeem Odumosu directed that the remaining 28 be prosecuted in court.”

While urging all motorcyclists and road users across the state to operate within the ambit of the law, the Chairman restated the determination of the agency to ensure that all residents in the state comply with the Lagos State Road Traffic Law of 2012.