The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) has trained over 150 youths in the state on paint design and production, in furtherance of the Governor Godwin Obaseki -led administration’s vision to tackle the high rate of unemployment in Edo State through skills acquisition and empowerment programs.

According to Head Edojobs, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, the skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme is an opportunity for more youths to gain sellable skills that would make them stand out as entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

The training facilitated by Micliz Paint Industry ltd., held at Saboginda-Ora, Owan-West Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State.

Dare, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to Edo State Governor on Job Creation and Skills Development said the programme was geared towards the job and wealth creation drives of the state government, knowing that skills-gap exist in the country.

According to her, “Edojobs in partnership with Micliz Paint Industry limited has successfully trained over 150 youths in Owan-West Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State as part efforts by the Governor Obaseki-led administration to groom and empower youths as entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

“We prefer innovation and creativity of our young people being put in use instead of them roaming the streets in search of non-existent jobs. The government on its part will provide the support and environment to ensure that the skills acquired are properly utilized.”

She added, “Entrepreneurship development will further address the problem of poverty, hunger, unemployment, and ever-rising criminality among the youths. We are confident to produce reasonably skilled paint designers and manufacturers who can set up their own small-scale paint manufacturing plants and employ more hands.”

Dare further urged the participants to put what they have learned to good use, assuring of the state government’s assistance.

Chairman of Owan West Local Government Area, Hon. Frank Ilaboya, said the local council is always willing to provide the opportunity for youths to learn new skills for self-sustenance.

vanguard