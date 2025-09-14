NCDMB trains, empower 50 youths with catering skills in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in collaboration with Slauson Nigeria Limited has successfully trained and empowered 50 Nigerian youths in Edo State in catering vocation which is aligned with the Board’s goal to enhance local content and develop human capacity.

At the closing ceremony where the beneficiaries were given starter packs including industrial burners, the Coordinator of the training, Mr. Usman Saidu expressed his satisfaction with the program’s success. He emphasized that the training offers lifelong skills that can sustain the participants.

“This initiative is more than just a training; it is a lifelong skill. Keep the fire burning and make the organisers proud.

“Over 100 applied across the entire state, I had personal contact with all of them, some responded, others did not. The training lasted 20 working days and during the training, all participants were entitled to breakfast and lunch and stipend for transportation every day.”

Many of the participants expressed gratitude to the organisers highlighting its significant impact on their lives, they said many of them had no prior knowledge of catering but they are leaving after the training with solid skills, including kitchen safety and online product protection and urged the NCDMB to continue empowering more individuals.

One of the trainers, Mr. Emmanuel Johnson thanked the organizers for the opportunity to educate the participants and encouraged them to utilize their newfound skills to potentially launch their own businesses.

“These skills can make you the CEO of your own business,” he said.

Mr. Kingsley Neyin, a staff in the office of the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to apply their training practically.

“What you learned can help you earn a living in the lucrative food business.

“This initiative underscores NCDMB’s commitment to equipping Nigerian youths with practical skills that promote self-reliance and entrepreneurship.”