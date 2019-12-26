NRC to introduce e-ticketing for train services

Kindly Share This Story:

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr. Fidet Okhiria, said on Thursday the Corporation would soon introduce e-ticketing for train services across the country.

Okhiria told journalists in Abuja that the e-ticket process was at its final stage.

He said: “The e-ticketing has gone to an advanced stage, the process is on. We are just at the final stage of getting the necessary approval for them to be deployed.

“It has passed through Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE). We hope very soon it will kick-off. I can’t give the time exactly when it will start but the Federal Executive Council (FEC) will decide.”

Okhiria said the e-ticket would be sold at various designated places and platforms to enable people access tickets easily with fewer hurdles.

He added: “It can be sold through phones and in designated outlets hence there will be franchising and it will still be sold at the stations.”

He said measures were in place to ensure the e-ticketing for the country’s train line meets international standards.

Okhiria said the e-ticketing platform would not only guarantee orderliness in purchasing of tickets but would address some major security challenges.

The NRC chief said the e-ticketing would ensure the database of all passengers boarding the train is captured in case of emergencies. (NAN)

