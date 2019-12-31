NLPGA harps on affordability, accessibility, acceptability, availability of LPG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Michael Eboh

THE Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA) has on affordability, accessibility, acceptability and availability of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG as major ingredients required to drive LPG penetration in Nigeria.

The President of NLPGA, Mr. Nuhu Yakubu, stated this when he led a team of the association officials to visit the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva in Abuja recently.

He expounded several solutions focused strategies that when effectively implemented will not only demonstrate Federal Government deep commitment in solidifying the sector, but also ensure that LPG utilization becomes the norm.

Nuhu, who stated that the association aims at promoting and protecting the LPG sector, encouraging the highest standard of professionalism and sound ethics, empowering all stakeholders through information, education and networking, advocacy to enhance LPG production, distribution and consumption, added, “LPG accessibility starts with cylinder distribution.”

He called on the Minister of State to support NLPGA in its quest to enhance the penetration of LPG as a domestic fuel in Nigeria.

In his response, Sylva declared 2020 as the year of Gas for the nation, adding that the government was determined to complete the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme.

Chief Sylva who commended the NLPGA for its recently concluded Annual LPG Conference and Exhibition, noted the importance of Safety and applauded NLPGA’s launch of the LPG Safety Check List, aimed at enthroning Self-Regulation on safe practices across the entire LPG value chain.

Vanguard

