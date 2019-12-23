NIS e-registration: Bayelsa captures 856 emigrants — Comptroller

Kindly Share This Story:

The Bayelsa Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service said it had registered at least 856 emigrants in the state in the on-going e-registration in the country.

Mr Felix Odika, the Comptroller of the command, told newsmen in Yenagoa on Monday that the e-registration was for emigrants, who had stayed in the country beyond 90 days.

“The programme is a bid to safeguard and secure the country’s internal security.

“So far, we have registered over 856, the exercise mandated all emigrants staying beyond 90 days in Nigeria to go to the nearest Immigration Centre for the e-registration.

“It started on July 12 in Abuja and the deadline is January 2020 because it will run for six months.

“The idea is to register all foreign nationals to enable us to monitor them properly,” Odika said.

He urged all employers of labour, landlords, hoteliers and other citizens to support the programme by ensuring that foreigners provide proof of registration before attending to them.

He said that registration was open to any non-Nigerian, who intends to stay in Nigeria for a period exceeding 90 days.

He said that foreigners at the age of 18 and above were eligible for the e-registration.

He, however, said that persons enjoying diplomatic immunity and those staying less than 90 days in Nigeria were not qualified to register.

