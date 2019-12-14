NGS, Nsukwa alumni commissions borehole, equip laboratory

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

In a bid to give back to it society and improve the country’s education sector, Nsukwa Grammar School, Class of 1981, has donated a functional water borehole and its Science Laboratory equipped with new set of furniture.

The school is located in Aniocha South Local Government Area.

A statement by its Chairman, Mr. Austin Chukwudi, said: “Our contribution was aimed at ensuring that the school is re-accredited as centre for WAEC and NECO external examinations and complement efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, in education development of the State.

“NGS, was back in the days pegged to be a centre of learning; churning out students who went on to excel in their respective field of endeavour. However, the successes and growth recorded by the school for some past years have diminished, following infrastructural decay in school which culminated to the de-listing of the school as a centre for WAEC and NECO examinations.

“The decay in the school’s infrastructure was rightly observed when members of the school Class of ’81 held their inauguration at the school premises on November 10, 2018.

“The Class of ’81 with Mr. Austin as the chairman, then made a commitment to contribute their quota to give the school the needed face-lift required to fast track its re-accreditation as centre for WAEC and NECO examinations; thereby restoring the lost glory of the school.

“A year after, precisely on November 15, 2019, the chairman and his colleagues of Class of ’81 NGS made good their commitment with the sponsorship and execution of a water borehole and furnishing of the science laboratory in the school.

“The class of ’81 is taking the lead in the efforts to make NGS tick again as the Class has been the prominent and most remarkable since the school was founded in 1974.”

He further lauded their acts, saying, “I appreciate NGS for rising to the occasion in spite of the current harsh economic realities in the country and implored the school management and students to help safe guard the facilities.”

In her remark, the Principal, NGS, Mrs. Philomena Eyoweh, applauded the efforts of the old school association for its contribution to the school, saying “the management and students are deeply encouraged by the gesture of the Class of ’81 and appealed to other sets to follow suit.”

