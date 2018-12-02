NGS, Nsukwa alumni decry infrastructure decay

Nsukwa Grammar School, Class of 1981 has raised the alarm over the deplorable state of infrastructure in Nsukwa Grammar School, Nsukwa, in Aniocha South Local Government of Delta State.

A statement by its Chairman, Mr. Austin Chukwudi, said:”It is unfortunate that the efforts put in place by the likes of Chief Van Nwokoh, HRM Obi Ezeamaka, and the maiden Principal, Mr. S.M.O. Kofi, (all deceased) were left to rot. We are urging the school authority to ensure that the withdrawn hard-won accreditation of Nsukwa Grammar School as a centre for West African Examination Council Examination, WAEC, in 1979 and National Examination Council, NECO, is restored.

“The current state of affairs at the school is quite worrisome. Back in the days, the school was pegged to be the centre of learning in the geopolitical zone, but reverse is the case. However, we propose massive investment in infrastructure so as to reclaim its status as the premier secondary school in the area. To this end, the collective support must come from the State Government, local government, corporate organizations and individuals.”

The Acting Principal of the school, Mrs. Calista Ajufo, requested support for the procurement of modern laboratory apparatus for the school. “We truly acknowledged our alumni as the school in her days pride itself in academic exploits, sports, ‘Operation Feed the Nation’ and other extra-curricular activities which were brought about by these sets. It is believed that we would not only replicate the past record, but to better them.

Earlier at the election of its new executives, the Chairman of the class, Austin Chukwudi, Vice Chairman Augustine Okereke, Secretary, Raymond Momah, Treasurer, Christopher Adigwe; were elected unopposed. Also elected into the executive committee of the class are: Wilso Ijomah, Assistant Secretary, Godwin Amuebie, PRO, Priscilia Chukwuji, Financial Secretary, Sunday Chiejine, Media Coordinator, while Paul Okocha and Felix Bolu were returned as Ex-Officio members.