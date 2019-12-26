Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The Convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, has been nominated and may be given the ‘Prisoner of Conscience honour award’ by the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the United States House of Representatives.

The publisher of SahaReporters, who was released by the Department of the State Service, DSS, by the order of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, was commended by many for his resilient and determination for a better Nigeria.

Report published by SaharaReporters has it that, Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, is charged with promoting, defending and advocating for international human rights.

U.S lawmaker, Josh Gottheimer, sponsored Sowore’s nomination. According to him, “For months now, I have been working closely with the Sowore family, the Haworth community, the State Department, and my colleagues to advocate on Yele’s (Omoyele) behalf.

“We are urging the Nigerian Government to protect Yele’s safety, provide him with the due process he deserves, and ultimately permit him to return home as soon as possible.

“We will continue watching the situation in Nigeria, a democracy seeking closer ties with the United States, to make sure the government respects basic human rights.”

Vanguard

