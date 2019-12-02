Network Speed Aggregator Website Launches In Nigeria

Internet service providers can be inconsistent in maintaining high quality of service across multiple locations, as determined by their download speed; a major reason whofast.net, a network speed aggregator website created by Folarin Omotoriogun, a UK trained software developer, to help people find the best network providers based on where they live, work, or study.

According to Folarin, navigating the site for top performing networks is as simple as ABC. He said; “Simply visit the website, enter your location and instantly you’ll see the top performing networks for that location.”

Whofast.net has also integrated to twitter to allow people instantly engage their network providers to praise or to lodge a public compliant depending on their network performance at anytime.

Another good feature on whofast.net is it works in other countries including Ghana, South Africa, and Kenya, so users can plan ahead of a trip on which network to patronize for a good experience.

The developer commented that the site works, by crowd sourcing location based speed test results, and making them publicly available to inform users of network performances in different locations.

The developer built this tool because he changed his network providers close to 4 times before finding a stable network for his location and he thought this tool would have saved him time and money if it existed.

Vanguard