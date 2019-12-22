NCF seeks private sector participation to conserve nature

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Muhtari Aminu-Kano, the Director-General of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) has called on the private sector to invest in nature conservation business to reduce “global loss of biodiversity”.

Aminu-Kano made the call at a two-day Stakeholders Forum titled “naijabiz4nature” organised by NCF, World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF), Birdlife International and the Federal Ministry of Environment recently in Lagos.

“The global loss of biodiversity is on the increase with devastating consequences and not enough is being done to stem the tide,” Aminu-Kano said in a statement issued by the Spokesman for NCF, Mr Dapo Soneye on Sunday.

He said that the private sector played a critical role in determining how biodiversity was used and conserved.

“Therefore, the sector serves as a major stakeholder in biodiversity conservation. In Nigeria, the need to have the private sector involved in the protection and conservation of nature cannot be overemphasised.

“Currently, Nigeria ranks as one of the countries with the highest rate of deforestation with 350,000 to 400,000 hectares lost annually.

“The loss of such habitat is not only detrimental to the well-being of species but to people and businesses,’’ Aminu-Kano said.

He said that the forum would advise governments on what should be done to foster rapid protection and conservation of the environment.

According to the director-general, the private economic sectors of the country – Mining, Agriculture, Fishing, Finance and Banking, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, all depend either directly or indirectly on nature.

“Or the services provided by nature which therefore makes business sense for the private sector to invest in the conservation and protection of the ecosystem,” he said.

The President, Board of Trustees of NCF, Chief Philip Asiodu, said that business products, practices, supply chains and business models; all had great impact on biodiversity conservation.

Asiodu, who was represented by Dame Marie Fatayi-Williams, Board Member of NCF, urged the private sector to participate in conserving nature.

