NCC appointment: Buhari, a detribalised Nigerian — Group

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

A socio-political group known as South-East Youths Development Initiative, have lauded

President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Mr Uche Onwude as a Non-Executive Commissioner of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC).

According to a statement by the Coordinator of the group, Chinedu Eze made available to journalists on Thursday, the appointment was a clear indication of the Mr President’s belief in the capacity of youths to drive the developmental agenda of his administration.

The group also said the appointment was a recognition of hard work as Mr Onwude has shown a high level of patriotism, passion and commitment to the Next Level agenda through his endeavours.

They expressed confidence in the competence of Mr Onwude to deliver his duties satisfactorily.

They said: “This is an appointment that is well deserved. It is a confirmation of hard work and reward for excellence.

“In no time his achievements in his new responsibility will be appreciated by all and it would clear that we have a square peg in a square hole,” the statement read.

The group also said the appointment showed the President is a detribalized Nigerian, whose decision reflects merit and federal character.

They also commended the remarkable performance of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, in his efforts to rebrand and reposition the Communication Sector.

“Mr. Onwude, in 2018, was appointed by Mr President as a member, representing the South East Zone on the Governing Board of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

“He was also appointed to serve as Member, Field Operations Directorate of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council in 2019 General Election.

“Mr Onwude earned a BSc in Accountancy from Enugu State University of Science and Technology and an MBA from Nnamdi Azikiwe University. His rich and illustrious professional career, spanning over 18 years in the downstream Oil and Gas sector of the Nigerian economy,” they said.

He is also the Chairman of Omenka Foundation, a reputable Non-Governmental Organisation actively involved in Education (by providing scholarships), and health (by providing medical interventions and outreaches), in rural areas.

