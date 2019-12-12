Naira Marley: ‘No indication retrieved laptop was used for crime or not’

By Onozure Dania

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, operative Nuru Buhari, Thursday told a Federal High court sitting in Lagos, that the laptop retrieved from the embattled musician Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley, during investigation does not indicate either it was used for crime or not.

He said this while he was being cross-examined by Naira Marley’s counsel Olalekan Ojo SAN.

When asked how he accessed the Laptop without the owner’s password, Buhari replied that as a cybercrime hacker he doesn’t need to know the password of any password because it is part of his training.

Ojo also asked the EFCC’s cyber ghost if he remembered the manufacturing date of the laptop which Buhari answered in the negative.

The EFCC counsel Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, while trying to ask his witness to clarify the position of what he meant by not knowing when the laptop which has been tendered in evidence as exhibit P1 wasmanufactured, he was overruled by the trial judge.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo however adjourned further trial to February 27 2020.

Naira Marley popular for his “Am I a Yahoo Boy” and “Soapy” tracks, is being prosecuted by the EFCC on an 11-count charge of conspiracy, possession of counterfeit cards and fraud.

His co-defendant is one Yad Isril, who is said to still be at large.

Naira Marley was arrested by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, for alleged internet fraud. He was arraigned on May 20, 2019 and pleaded not guilty to all 11 counts.

He was also granted bail of N2 million with two sureties in like sum. According to the charge, the defendant committed the offences on different dates, November 26, 2018, December 11, 2018, and May 10.

Naira Marley and his accomplices allegedly conspired to use different Access Bank ATM Cards to defraud their victims.

They allegedly used Access Card number 5264711020433662 issued to other persons, in a bid to obtain fraudulent financial gains.

Naira Marley was said to have possessed these counterfeit credit cards, belonging to different cardholders, with intent to defraud, and which also constituted theft.

The offences contravene the provisions of Section 1 23 (1) (b), 27 (1}, 33, 33(9) Cyber Crime (Prohibition) Prevention Act, 2015.

