NADDC DG, FRSC boss for NAJ awards

By Theodore Opara

ALL is now set for the 2019 Edition of the Nigerian Auto Journalists Association, NAJA, Auto Awards slated to hold December 17, 2019 at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Expected at the awards ceremony as special guests are Jelani Aliyu, the director-general of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC; and Boboye Oyeyemi, corps marshal of the Federal Roads Safety Corps, FRSC. It will also provide the opportunity for guests to network. The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation is expected to honour the event.

Other dignatories expected at the event are chief executives and other decision influencers of auto companies, insurance firms, auto dealers and distributors including marketers of automobile related products and services.

According to Mike Ochonma, chairman of Nigerian Auto Journalists Association, everything has been put in good shape to ensure that the award ceremony turns out to be a successful and remarkable experience, adding that winners at the different award categories were carefully scrutinized by members of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association.

With the theme, “EV in Nigeria – What Hope For The Future”, the historic event with a very important global recognition among automakers and others in aftermarket is organised by automotive journalists in the country with the aim of recognising corporate stakeholders across different segments in the industry.

