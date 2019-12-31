Breaking News
Mystery fire burns part of popular Kara Market on New Year’s eve

A section of the popular cattle market also known as ‘Kara’ close to the  Berger Garage along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was  gutted by fire on Tuesday morning.

The  correspondents  of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that visited the market  gathered from some eyewitnesses  that no less than 40 shops, five  storage facilities, 20 residential rooms and cash, all worth millions were lost to the inferno.

They added that the  goods in the  shops and storage  facilities include provisions , animal feeds and food items.

Some of the operators at the market  speaking to  NAN expressed thanks to God that no life was lost from what they described as a ‘ mysterious’ fire.

The sellers in separate  interviews told NAN that they were were grateful that no one died in the incident which burnt many shops and three vehicles.

Mr Adewale Akeweje, the  Secretary of the sellers in the  market, said  that some of his members  had removed their wares  from  their shops before  the  raging fire  became uncontrollable.

Ajeweje, however,said that nobody could  ascertain how the fire started.

“The incident did not affect any life;  by the time the fire had spread, some people had already removed their properties.

“It affected some shops and some living apartments  there.

“Personally, I don’t have an idea of what caused it, we heard that some people just saw the fire around the area where rams are sold, ” he said.

Akeweje commended the timely response of the Lagos State Fire Service, from the State Secretariat in Alausa which helped to  put out  the fire.

“We were called around 11a.m., that part of our area at Kara was burning. Before we got there,  they had stopped the fire from spreading  to other areas.

“The fire fighters from Alausa really tried ,” he said.

Also, Tanko Abdullahi, a ram seller,  whose stall was not far from the incident, said that he was grateful that no life was lost, saying that “as far as there is life, there is hope”.

Similarly, Muhammad Shehu, an eyewitness told NAN that the fire was a mystery as no one could ascertain how it started, saying it was a bad way of ending the year.

Shehu while relaying his story about one of the burnt vehicles said that the owner had come to buy a  ram for the new year festivtyf , only for his car to get burnt beyond recognition.

“The other two  vehicles parked there  did not get damaged beyond  recognition, this one just couldn’t be helped.

“The owner came to buy ram, I saw him  when he parked the car before I left the area for a while.

“The next thing I heard was that the area was on fire, how that happened is still a mystery. We thank God that no life was lost, ” he said.

Also, the Assistant General -Secretary of the  market, Mr Sani Mohammed,  said the cause of the  inferno still remained a mystery to the market officials and the populace.

Mohammed told NAN  that the inferno remained a mystery because all investigations by the market officials and the Lagos State Fire Service revealed no particular cause as at  press time.

Mohammed said, ” All I heard where I sat was fire! fire!! fire!!!

” Within a  few seconds, there was chaos while  everyone was running for his or her life.

” However, efforts are still ongoing to ascertain the cause of the inferno ” Mohammed said.

Mohammed said the market had never recorded  a history of fire outbreak for years.

An official of the  Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who spoke to NAN confirmed that the cause of the inferno was still unknown.

“However, immediately we heard the alarm, we proceeded for rescue operations.

” The fire had  almost been put off before the Lagos State Fire Service personnel arrived.

“We were supported by police officials on ground too,” the NSCDC official said.

