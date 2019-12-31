Mulero remains our Oba, Ibese people insist

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Kingmakers of Ibeseland in Yewa North local government area of Ogun State on Monday insisted that the State government had not nullified the election process of their Oba-elect, Rotimi Oluwaseyi Mulero.

Chairman of the Kingmakers, Chief Tajudeen Aremu Adewuyi, who said this in Abeokuta said that Mulero remained their Oba-elect, insisting that the election of Mulero followed due process.

Adewuyi spoke shortly after the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, Kunle Osota met with the Kingmakers and some traditional chiefs from Ibeseland behind closed doors.

Adewuyi who is also the Regent of Ibeseland, said the Permanent Secretary assured them that process of installing Mulero as the Aboro of Ibeseland was on-going as the government has accepted the process that led to his election.

His words, “All the documents and the process of installing the king is going through the normal process as at now, that is what the Permanent Secretary told us, he told us that there is no problem.”

“We read it in the media that the election of the King had been cancelled but on getting here (Governor’s Office, Abeokuta) now, there is nothing like that.”

“Everything is with the government, we are now waiting for them to give approval for the installation of our Oba-elect of Ibese which is Rotimi Oluwaseyi Mulero, that is our Oba-elect in Ibese.”

The crisis started when some indigenes of Ibese, led by the Asiwaju of Ibeseland, Dr Hezy Idowu protested the election of Mulero at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the State capital last Monday.

The protesters alleged that some “powerful” people in Ibeseland were threatening the peace of the land by subverting the election process of the Oba-elect.

Adewuyi insisted that the process of electing the King had been concluded and that they were waiting for the approval of the government.

He urged the people of Ibese to live peacefully among themselves, saying “We don’t want crisis. We are working the peace and development of the town.”

Meanwhile, the Oje Family of Oloko ruling house has warned Chief Hezzy dowu, the Asiwaju of Ibeseland to stop distorting the history of the ancient town, saying that the candidate presented to the Kingmakers of Ibesheland remains Prince Saibu Adekunle Mustapha of Oje Family.

The Oje family also warned those spreading fake news on the authenticity of Prince Saibu Adekunle Mustapha as a bonafide member of Oloko ruling house said the history of the family is there for everybody to peruse.

The Oje family while reacting to a protest led by Hezy Idowu in a statement signed by Akinwade Oje, debunked the allegations that the Oloko family house has nominated one Prince Azeez Adedimeji Idowu, said there was no a day that the family nominated such individual.

Going down memory lane, Prince Oje said, “Our father has two wives, and the sons of the two wives are potential Obas, while we are from the second wife, the other family which are the Idowus are from the first wife.

The first wife have produced Oba for more than two times, now that it is time for the Oloko ruling house to present the next Aboro of Ibesheland, the entire Oloko ruling house have told the Oje family, who are from the second wife to present a candidate.

It was at the family meeting that we had sent the name of Prince Saibu Adekunle Mustapha to the kingmakers as our sole candidate from Oloko ruling house.

“We are now wondering where Chief Hezy Idowu have seeing the names of Prince Azeez Adedimeji IDOWU as the family candidate.

While appealing to the Ogun state government to critically look into the Obaship issue in Ibese , Akinwande said the state government pronouncement that no Oba has been installed in Ibese is a welcome development.

” We know that truly Ibese has not got any Oba elect, “but by the time the whole process shall state, government should follow due process and allow history and law to take its course.

It would be recalled that the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Monday last week , cleared the air on the vacant stool of Aboro of Ibeseland saying the government of Ogun State has not approved the selection of any monarch in the town.

Abiodun, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Minister of Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, Kunle Osota assured that once the Commissioners are in place, a process for the selection of the Oba will be reopened and would follow due process.

