Move from lamentation to victory

Compliments of the season and welcome to the month of joy. As you begin this month, please be expectant, God is about to give you something that will make many people congratulate you. Many will rejoice with you and join you to praise the Lord in Jesus name.

Brethren, it is time for appraisal. What do I mean? At the end of the year in many offices, appraisal forms are sent out to evaluate the performance of employees.

In the same vein, you can evaluate yourself. Ask yourself, what has been your relationship with the Lord since the beginning of the year. Has there been a change from what it was in 2018? How many times were you able to wait on the Lord?

As you ask yourself these questions, do not forget to appreciate God for your going out and coming in. Thank him especially for life. When there is life, there is hope that you can receive your miracle.

Brethren, in this last month, it may be necessary to change the mode of communicating with the Most High God.

Often times, we are so selfish when we pray. Most of us do not give enough time to appreciate God. Rather, we spend more time asking God to do so many things that are personal to us. It may not be wrong asking one’s father for one’s needs but the Father also wants to be appreciated for what has been done.

We’ll look at someone in the Holy Bible who prayed in an unusual way and got an unusual result. The man we are considering is Job. Job like many of us had challenges, the devil dealt with him in a way that he was completely shattered but God did not allow the devil to take his life.

No wonder it is written Job 14 vs. 1 “ Man that is born of a woman is of few days and full of trouble”. Brethren, if you do not invite trouble into your life by your actions, other people especially friends and relations may plant the seed of trouble into your life.

The good news is that we have the power to overcome all evil seeds in the name of JESUS.

Job said to us in Job 16 vs.20 “My friends scorn me: but mine eye poureth out tears unto God”. Ask yourself to whom have you been crying over that challenge. Is it the godfather, herbalist, false prophets, friends or who? If you have been crying to God like Job, then your victory is certain.

Our major focus is found in Job 42 vs.10 “ And the LORD turned the captivity of Job, when he prayed for his friends: and the LORD gave Job twice as much as he had before”.

Note- “ And the LORD turned the captivity of Job, when he prayed for his friends”.

Brethren, that challenge that has been with you for so long is not a reason for you not to pray for others. Sometimes, it is when we remember to pray for others that God remembers us.

Let’s see what the Holy Bible said about the turn around that Job experienced.

Job 42 vs.12 is our witness “ So the LORD blessed the later end of Job more than his beginning: for he had fourteen thousand sheep, and six thousand camels, and a thousand yoke of oxen, and a thousand she asses”.

Of course you know that God blessed him with children, indeed special children.

Job 42 vs. 15 states: “ And in all the land were no women found so fair as the daughters of Job: and their father gave them inheritance among their brethren”.

My prayer is that God will give you a miracle that will make others envy you even before this year ends in the name of Jesus.

As Christians, we are told to look beyond the challenge and focus on the solution. The more your spiritual eyes focuses on challenges, for so long would it remain but if your spiritual eyes are focused on the solution, it will manifest sooner than you think.

The key message for us in today’s article is to change our prayer focus. Begin to sing victory songs. When you sing victory songs, you are thanking the Lord for what he has done and also exercising your faith for what you hope to receive.

For someone trusting God for the fruit of the womb or someone who has had series of miscarriages, be assured of the word of God according to Exodus 23 vs. 26: “ There shall nothing cast their young, nor be barren in thy land: the number of thy days I will fulfill”.

Since God has said you will not be barren, begin to sing songs of joy. Babies are commonly called “ bundles of joy”. Sister and brother, very soon, you will carry your bundles of joy in your hands in the name of Jesus.

Sing aloud, if no one hears you, if no one pays attention to you, it doesn’t matter. What is certain is that heaven hears your voice and your reward will surely be blessings.

When you sing, you are keeping the devil and his demons away.

Philippians 1 vs.6 reminds us: “ Being confident of this very thing, that he which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ”.

Life is the first evidence that God has begun a good work in you.

Therefore, chase the devil away with your victory songs and God will give you a pleasant surprise.

Are you feeling frustrated that you haven’t been promoted all these years because you don’t have a godfather, don’t worry, be strong.

You have a Father that can promote you beyond anyone’s imagination. By the grace of God, this year will end to your benefit.

For a man or a lady who is in a relationship but is uncertain about the relationship, the LORD that knows the beginning and the end will reveal something to you. Only ask joyfully.

Brethren, it is good to cry our hearts out to the LORD but even as we do that, joy of what we expect must be in our hearts.

If Hannah wasn’t expectant, she wouldn’t have made a vow.

Ist Samuel 1 vs. 10& 11 “ And she was in bitterness of soul, and prayed unto the LORD, and wept sore. And she vowed a vow, and said, O LORD of hosts, if thou wilt indeed look on the affliction of thine hand-maid, and remember me, and not forget thine handmaid, but wilt give unto thine handmaid a man child, then I will give him unto the LORD all the days of his life, and there shall no razor come upon his head”.

Fear not, God has not stopped miracles. It will soon be your turn in Jesus name.

Brethren, a great turn around is imminent for you and I.

Connect with the 2019 Holy Ghost Congress of The Redeemed Christian Church of God ( RCCG) with the theme “ The Great Turnaround”. Venue is the Redemption Camp, Km. 46, Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. It’s a weeklong programme running from Dec. 9 to December 14, 2019.

Ministering is the General Overseer, Pastor E.A. Adeboye and other ministers of God.

You don’t have to be a member of RCCG to receive a miracle. Once you are in Christ and Christ is in you, you are qualified for a miracle.

Invite others too so that souls can be saved.

Shalom!