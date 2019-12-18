Monterrey showing force against Liverpool

Kindly Share This Story:

…1-1 at half time

By Onochie Anibeze

December 18, 2019: Khalifa Stadium.

This magnificent stadium is pact full as Liverpool, the European champions take on Concacaf champions Monterrey of Mexico in the semifinal of this year’s Club World Cup going on in Qatar.

Khalifa Stadium is one of the venues for the 2022 World Cup. Few months ago, it hosted the World Athletics Championships and now it captures the attention of the world as the continental champions fight it. Fans are dreaming of a possible Liverpool/Flamingo of Brazil final on Saturday. But Liverpool must first beat the Mexicans tonight.

Their Naby Keita scored a brilliant goal off a brilliant through-pass from Mo Salah in the 11th minute. Pogello Funes equalised two minutes later. Liverpool dominated the early minutes although they looked sloppy a few times in the defence.

The goals in these early minutes gave a good account of the the character of match in that Liverpool’s goal was a beauty but that of Monterrey could be attributed to the sloppiness in Liverpool defence. They looked vulnerable the few times Monterrey have countered.

Their fans, in one side of the stadium, were louder in their cheers than the many reds in the stadium. It is half time and the score remains 1-1.

