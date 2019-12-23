Man, 26, docked for alleged kidnap

Kindly Share This Story:

A 26-year-old man, Sunday Okonji, was on Monday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for alleged kidnap of a man.

Okonji was charged on three counts of kidnapping, conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police prosecutor Insp. Kehinde Omiasakin had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. at Yaba, Lagos.

She alleged that Okonji had kidnapped one Oluwadamilola Ajayi and had forcefully taken him to a nearby ATM and where he withdrew N340, 000 from Ajayi’s account.

The offences, she noted, contravened Sections 2 and 3 of the Kidnapping Prohibition Laws, 2017.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Komolafe, denied the defendant bail and ordered that the case file should be duplicated and forwarded to the Lagos State director of public prosecutions for advice.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 21 for mention.

