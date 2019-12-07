LIVE UPDATE: Anthony Joshua Vs Ruiz Jr

Anthony Joshua appearing on white trunk and his Mexican opponent on Gold trunk.

Bout now in the ninth round as Ruiz tries to match Joshua’s touches.

Joshua dancing round the ring and hitting timely punches in Round 9.

Fight extends to Round 10 as Anthony Joshua tries to wear Ruiz out.

The contest is now in its 11th round. Joshua looks good for value and Ruiz will be hoping he can get a moment of knockout.

Joshua hitting some timely jabs at Ruiz.

Joshua stays focus and holding it up for the final round.

It is the final round and Anthony Joshua might just be some three minutes away from reclaiming his title.

The cumulative points at the beginning of the final round is 101 for Ruiz and 108 for Joshua. To be or not to be?

Joshua had cut Ruiz in the face early in the bout and he bleeds even up until the final round.

And that is the end of the contest, Ruiz looks frustrated and all worked to plans for Joshua.

The tactics is simple, fly like a butterfly, sting like a bee.