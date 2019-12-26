Breaking News
Kogi uncovers 300 ghost workers on payroll

The Kogi State Government said on Thursday that over 300 ghost workers have again found their way into its payroll.

The state Head of Service, Mrs. Deborah Ogunmola, disclosed this to journalists in Lokoja, the state capital.

She said the development was at the centre of the meeting she held with permanent secretaries and directors of finance and administration in the state civil service on Boxing Day.

According to her, the ghost workers are those that were not cleared during the 2016 screening exercise conducted by the state government.

The HoS said: “Some state civil servants were recently dropped from salary in August because they were not cleared in 2016.”

Ogunmola appealed to workers to refrain from acts that could undermine the efforts being made by the present administration to clean up the payroll and restore the integrity of the civil service.

She said the civil service reform carried out by Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration was the most thorough and result-driven in the history of the state. (NAN)

 

