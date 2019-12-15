It’s time to thank God

By Funmi Komolafe

This week is the first half of the last month of the year. Brethren, it is time to say thank you Lord. It cannot be over stated that the fact that you are alive is the major reason you have to thank God.

Lamentations 3 vs. 22 “ It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not”.

Take a few minutes to sit back and reflect on events of at the months of January to November. Think about the good, the bad and the ugly. Do you realize that the road you passed through, many have gone on that road and never came back?

Some have had to pay ransom to kidnappers. Some paid to kidnappers and still lost their relations. Some were silenced by those they paid to work for them.

Not a few suffered painful miscarriages. Some gave birth and lost the baby. Many people had their lives cut short by miscreants, armed robbers or even state agents.

You have not experienced any of these; do you still ask yourself why you should thank God?

As Christians, we are taught to give thanks to God for what he has done but we exercise greater faith when we thank him for what we are yet to receive physically.

Ist Chronicles 16 vs.8 & 9 states: “ Give thanks unto the LORD, call upon his name, make known his deeds among the people. Sing unto him, sing psalms unto him, and talk ye of all his wondrous work”.

Brethren, this passage simply teaches us how to praise God. We can do so by calling his names. The names are so numerous that once you start, the Holy Spirit will through you verbalize those names.

“The Lord of lords, the King of kings, the Most High God, the Lion of Judah, the King of Glory,” etc. One can go on and on. I pray that the Holy Spirit leads you to praise the Lord this season.

Singing according to our Bible passage is another way of acknowledging the greatness of our God. The state of your voice doesn’t matter, just sing. When you sing from your heart with the Holy Spirit leading you, you may find yourself singing in tongues. You may also sing songs that no one has taught you. I mean songs composed as you sing and in most cases, you may not remember those songs again.

Let me assure you that even if you cannot remember the lyrics of the song again, heaven has heard you.

The Holy Bible also identifies the book of Psalms as a source of songs. David the author of many Psalms was a singer. He played music for King Saul. The Holy Spirit directed those songs and this is the reason, the evil spirit in Saul departs when David sings.

Ist Samuel 16 vs. 23 is our reference. “ And it came to pass, when the evil spirit from God was upon Saul, that David took an harp, and played with his hand: so Saul was refreshed, and was well, and the evil spirit departed from him”.

Brethren, as you praise the Lord with songs, evil spirits will depart from you in Jesus name. When evil spirits depart, your miracles roll in.

Psalm 22 vs. 3&4 “ But thou art holy, O thou that inhabitest the praises of Israel. Our fathers trusted in thee: they trusted, and thou didst deliver them”.

With praise worship you are delivered. The Holy Spirit, the devil and his agents cannot co habit. Therefore, your deliverance is certain.

This is one reason why praise worship should not be taken lightly in any good church. When we praise God, we are set free, we are delivered, and we are liberated.

Hannah was a woman who praised God with all her heart.

Ist Samuel 2 vs. 1-10 is a good example of how Hannah praised the Lord.

For our purpose, we’ll consider some of the verses. Verses 1&2 “ And Hannah prayed, and said, My heart rejoiceth in the LORD, mine horn is exalted in the LORD: my mouth is enlarged over mine enemies; because I rejoice in thy salvation. There is none holy as the LORD: for there is none beside thee: neither is there any rock like our God”.

Verse 5 “ They that were full have hired out themselves for bread; and they that were hungry ceased; so that the barren hath borne seven; and she that hath many children is waxed feeble”.

Verses 6&7 of the same chapter: “ The LORD killeth, and maketh alive: he bringeth down to the grave, and bringeth up. He raiseth the poor out of the dust, and lifteth up the beggar from the dunghill, to set them among princes, and to make them inherit the throne of glory: for the pillars of the earth are the LORD’s and he hath set the world upon them”.

The words of Hannah demonstrate the almightiness of God over all situations.

Why not take a cue from Hannah? Your issue need not be about child bearing, marriage, as seen in the word of Hannah but be assured that God can reverse what seems irreversible.

Brethren, you can praise the Lord raising your hands, kneeling or even prostrating in total submission to God.

Recently, a lady, a Deaconess, in a Pentecostal church lay on the floor to worship God and three other deaconesses in the same church mocked her. They would rather be seen to be in the good books of a Pastor than to worship God.

Brethren, you are in the church to worship God and not any human being, not even the Pastor.

True believers, worship God as the Holy Spirit directs. Brethren, the more you worship God in an unusual way, the higher the possibility of God visiting you with unusual miracles.

Psalm 92 vs. 1&2 tells us “ It is a good thing to give thanks unto the LORD, and to sing praises unto thy name, O most High: To shew forth thy loving kindness in the morning and they faithfulness every night”.

I the name of Jesus, this month of December will be your month of miracles.

Brethren, don’t ever think it is too late. God is never late.

You may have struggled to possess something that other people have control over but with God on your side, remain steadfast, God can change the rules to favour you and you will receive that which has eluded you over the years.

Only believe and trust God. If you truly believe and trust the LORD, you will patiently wait for him.

You may have been listening to testimonies; it is your turn to testify.

s the Lord lives, before this year ends, you will have a testimony that everyone will join you to praise the Lord in the name of Jesus

.

Brethren, let’s have an assignment. Make a decision to praise the Lord daily by calling his name or singing songs of praise. Set aside at least 30 minutes daily for this assignment and you will be surprised what the Lord will do.

However, it is important that you give your life to Christ. If you have not done so, please do so in a good church as soon as possible.

As you celebrate God, you will be celebrated in Jesus name.

Have a fruitful week in Jesus name.