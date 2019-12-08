It’s a season of good tidings

By Funmi Komolafe

Taking a look round our environment, we’ll find that it is decorated with colorful lights and other items that make the environment quite appealing. Offices, homes even hospitals are made quite attractive. Why? It is to remind us that this is a season of joy.

As the LORD liveth, every issue that has caused you and your family worries in the last eleven months, is about to give way to joy in the name of Jesus.

READ ALSO:

At a time like this season, we are reminded of the greatest gift of God to humanity, which is the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Our authority is found in John 3 vs. 16&17: “ For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved”.

The Holy Bible further tells us in Luke 2 vs. 10 and 11 when an angel announced the birth of Christ. “ And the angel said unto them, Fear no: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. Brethren, note the word save and Savior in both Bible passages referred to.

With a deeper understanding of the word, we’ll see that the angel called Jesus a Savior. We are not told that he cannot save us from any issue. He was called a Savior and He remains so till this day.

God is able to save us from any issue that troubles us. He is able to deliver and to save. All the same, he is not a blind Savior. Only those who appreciate that they have areas that they fallen short of God’s expectation, those who confess and those who submit to Jesus that are saved.

As a child of God, you have no business resigning to fate. God is able to save you from sickness, financial incapability, indebtedness, bareness, loneliness, etc.

Jesus is the master of all. If only you confess him, submit to him and take your supplication to him in prayer, eternal joy will be your portion.

For some families taking care of a sick person, do not lose hope. Stop thinking that you may lose that person you love so much. As you attend to such a person, pray in the Spirit. It is God that heals. He is the greatest physician.

Why do you worry about a doctor’s diagnosis? Have you been told that due to some physical conditions, you are unable to bear children, has someone told you that you need to continue to bear the pains of that illness? Has anyone mocked you about your age and your status as a single lady? Whatever the issue is, we have a God that can remove all causes of tears and sorrow. The Holy Spirit gives us this assurance in Deuteronomy 7 vs. 14 and 15 “ Thou shalt be blessed above all people: there shall not be male or female barren among you, or among your cattle. And the LORD will take away from thee all sickness, and will put none of the evil diseases of Egypt, which thou knowest, upon thee; but will lay them upon all them that hate thee”.

What further assurance do we need that we have a Savior in Jesus Christ?

Brethren, cast out fear and focus on salvation. Shift your attention from the challenge to the solution. Focus on Jesus. Whatever it is that troubles you or members of your family, be rest assured that Jesus has the solution because He is the Savior.

As the Savior, he has no limitation. Jesus confirmed this in Luke 18 vs. 27 “ And he said, The things which are impossible with men are possible with God”. Even as we bear in minds the word of God according to Hebrew 11 vs.6 ( NIV) “ And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him”.

Brethren at a time of good tidings, such as we have now, the devil is very active. The devil wants to lure people away from God so that such people will continue to live with sorrow.

So, don’t allow your mind to lead you into such thoughts like ‘ I have been praying for 11 months, with no result, so let me do those things that I would not want to be identified with’. Anyone who thinks along this line has surely drawn himself or herself away from the miracle of the Lord.

Therefore, we must continue to worship the Lord and before long, tears of sorrow will become tears of joy. Unspeakable joy.

For someone on the sick bed, begin to confess daily the word of the Lord in Psalm 118 vs. 17, “ I shall not die but live, and declare the works of the LORD”.

Have you been jilted in a relationship? A human being may have disappointed you but Jesus is there for you. Psalm 147 vs. 3 says of Jesus “ He healeth the broken in heart, and bindeth up their wounds”.

Jesus is available to take you into a relationship that will lead you to God’s marriage registry. For someone out there, all hopes to have a child this year, have failed as a result of miscarriages. By the grace of God even before this year ends, an end will come to miscarriages in the mighty name of Jesus.

Perhaps for another person who is in business, it’s been low sales and mounting debts through out the year. Once you remain connected with Jesus, the remaining days of this year could give you a great turn- around.

The Holy Spirit, the Comforter tells us in Isaiah 43 vs. 18&19 “ Remember ye not the former things, neither consider the things of old. Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it? I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert”.

So why worry? Keep the words of the Holy Spirit in your heart and be expectant. God is able. Soon, people will congratulate you. Shouts of joy will vibrate in your home in the name of Jesus.

Let’s lift up our faith with a testimony. Last week, a lady who had been married for 10 years gave birth to a baby boy at the age of 46. She had tried several IVF that failed but she and her husband didn’t stop trusting God. Today, everyone is rejoicing with them.

You must have heard of a couple that gave birth to a set of quadruplets. There was also the good news about a lady who had a set of triplets. The photograph of the mother and the gifts of God were posted by Pastor Faith Bankole of Joint Heirs Forum. Also recently, an Anglican Bishop and his wife were blessed with a set of triplets after years of waiting. Brethren, God is still meeting the needs of his people. Fear not, Jesus is about to visit you.

Just hold on to Jesus and you can be sure that you will soon be celebrated in Jesus name.

Please be reminded that the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Holy Ghost Congress begins tomorrow at the Redemption Camp, Km. 46, Lagos – Ibadan Express way. The theme is the “ The Great Turn around”. The programme is from Dec.9- Dec. 14, 2019. Also, Living Faith Church World wide ( A.K.A ) Winners Chapel, winds down its annual Shiloh programme with the theme “ Breaking Limits”, today. The week long programme which began on Tuesday, December 3 ends today, Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Connect with any of these programmes and you shall testify in Jesus name.

Compliments of the season!