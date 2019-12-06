IPOB confirms attacking Amaechi in Madrid, Spain

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Friday evening, confirmed that its members were behind the alleged attack on the Minister of Transportation, Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, in Madrid, Spain.

IPOB claimed the attack on the minister by its members in Spain, was based on the standing order given by its leader Nnamdi Kanu, that some identified politicians, causing pains for the masses should be assaulted anywhere they are seen around the world.

The group stated this in a statement issued on Friday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, “the order to assault and manhandle Nigerian Politicians has been given even before the attack on former deputy Senate President Dr Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg Germany.”

The group also claimed its beat the minister but Amaechi posted on his twitter handle they were fought-off by Spanish police before they could inflict any harm on him.

Our earlier report of the incident quoted Amaechi’s twitter post thus; “Some minutes ago, I was attacked by a few misguided Nigerians while on national assignment at a climate change event in Madrid, Spain. They were quickly repelled by the Spanish police before they could do any harm. I am fine. I was not hurt. Thanks for your support & prayers.”

IPOB through its press statement warned all corrupt politicians to expect being attacked as such whenever they come in contact with them.

“IPOB Spain branch, precisely Madrid beat Minister of Transport Mr Chibuike Amaechi in Spain. The order was there before the attack on former deputy Senate President Dr Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg Germany.

“IPOB is, therefore, warning all those corrupt politicians who brought hardship to the people that we are waiting for them anywhere we meet or see them.

“We are telling the whole world why they must be dealt with because they are not sincere to the people, to the suffering citizens who are at the receiving end of their misrule and corrupt practices.

“We are asking them to retrace their steps, otherwise, IPOB in the Diaspora will continue to treat their foolishness with beating anywhere they are found around the world.”

