IPMAN felicitates with Buhari @77

…Lauds AGF’s intervention on association’s leadership controversy

By Dirisu Yakubu

National President of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Engineer Sanusi Abdu Fari has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

Engr. Fari in a congratulatory message on behalf of the association, commended President Buhari for giving Nigeria a sense of direction since assuming office in 2015.

According to him, the nation is lucky to have a man of President Buhar’s standing at the helm, adding that the infrastructural foundation laid by the federal government in the past few years would go a long way in addressing most of the country’s developmental challenges.

The performance of some critical sectors of the economy, he noted, are testimonies to the determination of President Buhari to leave Nigeria better than he met it, saying in no distant future, the country would take her pride of place in the community of nations.

Engr. Fari also thanked the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami, SAN for what he described as his candid response to Rivers State Indigenous Marketers of Petroleum Products Association, RIMOPPA, letter to his office seeking clarification on the IPMAN leadership struggle.

Malami had in a response made available to newsmen, informed RIMOPPA that he had already conveyed his delight and congratulations on the final resolution of the lingering leadership crisis bedeviling the association in line with the judgment of the supreme court which affirmed the election of Engr. Fari as IPMAN President.

The AGF also advised all associations and or parties to abide by the ruling of the apex court in the interest of all and sundry.

Vanguard

