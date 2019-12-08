IPAN demands reference laboratories for solid minerals

Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria, IPAN, has called for the establishment of reference laboratories for solid mineral resources, oil and gas analysis in the country.

According to IPAN, solid minerals, as a sector of the economy, has a huge potential of creating wealth, job opportunities and economic growth for the nation as it is richly endowed with abundant solid mineral resources across the federation. It posited that low awareness and non-involvement of Public Analysts in the sector is affecting the optimum harvest of the economic benefits.

In a communiqué issued after its 28th mandatory Continuous Professional Development Workshop in Lagos recently, it decried inadequate reference laboratories for solid mineral resources, oil and gas sector, and advised on the importance of involving Public Analysts in the mining operations, as well as the oil and gas area.

In a renewed effort towards implementing stringent measures to ensure quality, standards regulation in the country, the Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN) has advised the Federal government to mandate the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration of Nigeria (NAFDAC) to subject all imported pharmaceutical and chemical products to be tested by Public Analysts laboratories.

“ There are fundamental quality certification lapses in the process of importation of products into the country’, which are inimical not only to the life of the citizens but also the economy of the country,” it stated, adding that IPAN was equipped enough for quality certification of all imported pharmaceutical and chemical products before clearing. It urged relevant stakeholders to intensify the training of personnel in laboratory analytical equipment installation, repair and maintenance for the growth of the sector and to save foreign exchange.