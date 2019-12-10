‘Insecurity, attacks on churches worrisome’

The Senior Pastor of Father’s House Bible Church, Dr. Richmond Leigh, has urged the government to give priority attention to the issue of security in the country in order to adequately protect its citizenry and properties, even as he vehemently condemned the constant bashing of the Church of God.

Leigh, who disclosed this at a press conference at the weekend to usher in its upcoming ‘Epic drama of over 200 casts to re-enact the story of the birth of Jesus Christ’ taking place on December 10 to 12 at Jakande Playground, Lekki, Lagos, lamented that there seem to be a national consensus to destroy the Church with the rumours constantly circulating that the Church is fake and pastors are fake, “but that doesn’t remove the word of God. In spite of what they are saying through referendum or consensus that Christianity is fake among other slating, there is a warning to all Nigerians that there is a grand deception going on in the country, that people would drag the name of the Lord in the mud with impunity, God would not call them to justice, the have failed!”

He further stated that the problem of insecurity has continued to flourish in the country because the government has failed to embark on vulnerability assessment to check areas of possible threats to the people.

Leigh, who pointed out that Nigerians are apprehensive over insecurity in the country, said adequate security arrangements have been made for the staging of an epic drama titled: ‘The Nativity’ in Lekki area of Lagos State.

He said the epic drama with over 200 casts, which an interdenominational programme, would also have a praise and worship concert tagged: ‘Jesus Mega party’.