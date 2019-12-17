ICPC: NSCDC deputy commandant to forfeit 60 buildings

Kindly Share This Story:

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been granted an order to forfeit 60 buildings linked to a deputy commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The order was granted by Federal High Court 6, sitting in Abuja presided over by Justice Okon Abang J.

According to ICPC news release, the erstwhile staff of the NSCDC, Ms Adenike Ishola Bintu and her company, Faith Winners Properties Nigeria Ltd were charged for using her company to hoodwink unsuspecting members of the public into subscribing for allocation in a proposed housing estate while passing off the said estate project as a collaboration with her employer.

The Commission said, “In the course of the trial, Bintu jumped bail, and available information indicates that she is out of the country.”

ICPC is a commission set up by the Nigerian Federal Government to prohibit and prescribe punishment for corrupt practices and other related offences.

