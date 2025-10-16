NSCDC investigates murder of toddler in Jigawa

The Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is investigating the murder of a three-year-old girl in the Kiyawa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

This is contained in a statement on Thursday in Dutse by the command’s spokesperson, ASC Badaruddeen Tijjani.

The Command expressed deep concern and condemnation over the tragic murder of the girl, a resident of Sabon Gari in Kiyawa LGA, whose lifeless body was discovered in a nearby bush.

“The victim was declared missing by her parents on Tuesday, 14th October 2025, around 1100 hours.

“Sadly, on Wednesday, 15th October 2025, at about the same time, information reached the Kiyawa Divisional Office that the body of the little girl had been found in a nearby bush with multiple injuries.”

Tijjani said that upon receipt of the distress report, NSCDC personnel in the area swiftly mobilised to the scene and evacuated the body to hospital for proper medical examination and investigation.

According to him, the medical examination confirmed that the deceased was raped, molested, and murdered by yet-to-be-identified person(s).

“The command condemned this inhuman and ungodly act,” Tijjani said.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Muhammad Kabiru, has directed the Intelligence and Investigation Department to work closely with the Kiyawa Divisional Office and other security agencies to ensure that the perpetrator(s) of the heinous act are arrested and brought to justice.

Tijjani said the remains of the deceased have been released to her family for burial.

While reassuring the public of the command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property, particularly the safety of children and other vulnerable members, the spokesperson urged residents to report any suspicious movement or persons to the nearest security formation. (NAN)