I sometimes forget it’s impossible to please everyone- Justin UG

Imo State-born entertainer, forex trader and fashion entrepreneur, Chukwudi Justin Ugonna, a.k.a Justin UG is a charismatic rising star in the world of entertainment. With a following of almost hundred thousand on Instagram, the budding entertainer has carved an enviable niche for himself on the Nigerian entertainment space.

According to the undergraduate of Information Technology, Georgia Southern University, United States, who began honing his music craft in 2010, (approximately 9-years ago), during his second year in secondary school, creating is one of his biggest talents, a gift which is evident in the contents he has created.

Speaking on the challenges he has had to grapple with so far in his quest for success, he noted that he sometimes forget that it’s impossible to please everyone with his music.

“First, I find it hard to put out content that I feel would be good for everyone. I want to please everyone and I sometimes forget that it is not possible to do so. Like when you post a video, and you see that not everyone likes it, you realize that it’s life, you can never please everyone. Also, creative block is also another challenge, sometimes you just don’t know what to create or how to go about it, but then I have come to realize that it is normal, so I don’t really panic”, he said.

Sharing his take on the Nigerian entertainment industry, he said; “I think it is growing rapidly. There’s a huge difference between the industry now and the industry five years ago, and not just locally but internationally as well. People outside Nigeria are beginning to know about Nigerian entertainment industry; from music to comedy to dance and other things. The Zanku dance, for example was at a point trending all over the world. Many Nigerian artistes are celebrated worldwide, which is a big thing for Nigerians and our entertainment industry.”

He added; “There’s a lot of unhealthy competition, everybody sees everybody as trying to overshadow or outdo them. I think we need to come together and realize that we’re one, no matter who is doing what, we need to see and realize that the person is representing us as a whole, so therefore we should support each other more often.”

On what he has learnt so far in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry, Justine UG said; “I have learnt so far that your work speaks for you. You can’t rely on anyone but yourself and you’re alone until your work can speak for you.”

Speaking further, Justin who plans to establish himself as a Nollywood/Hollywood actor, media executive of repute in the next 5-years, declared Davido his biggest inspiration.

“As most of my followers already know, I really like Davido. He’s someone who has really helped and paved the way for a lot of people, and I respect that. Also, my parents have been very influential as to how I am today and I am very thankful to them”, he said.

However, he had some words of advice for up and coming acts. He said; “I would say just be consistent. Don’t expect your work to pay off too soon and just keep trying. Promote yourself shamelessly, keep doing your thing and keep improving your craft; one day it’s going to pay off.”

